Turkey will not apologise for downing Russian fighter jet: PM

BRUSSELS, Nov 30, 2015 – Turkey will not apologise for downing a Russian fighter jet along the Syrian border but urged Moscow to reconsider retaliatory sanctions in the hope of calming the crisis, Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoglu said Monday.

“Protection of our airspace, our border is not only a right but a duty for my government and no Turkish premier or president … will apologise (for) doing our duty,” Davutoglu told a joint press conference with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg after talks in Brussels.

Davutoglu added that “we hope Russia will reconsider these measures in both our interests”, referring to the sanctions that Moscow imposed after the shooting down of the jet earlier this month.

(Copyright © AFP / RSS-Nepal)