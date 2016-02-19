Black History Month at the White House

Throughout February, the White House is hosting events to celebrate African Americans, past and present, who have shaped and strengthened our nation. Check out some of the highlights so far, and stay tuned for more Black History Month events to come.

Celebrating African American Women in Dance

On February 8th, First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a day-long dance workshop for local students to highlight the contributions African American women have made to dance. The students were joined by iconic leaders in dance, including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Judith Jamison, Debbie Allen, the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Virginia Johnson, and Hip-Hop choreographer Fatima Robinson. Each of these women have played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of African American women and girls in dance.

More on: https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2016/02/19/photos-black-history-month-white-house