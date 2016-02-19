Congressman Mark Sanford endorses Ted Cruz for President

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, Congressman Mark Sanford announced his endorsement of Ted Cruz for President at a rally in Charleston, S.C. Sanford represents the First District of South Carolina and was sworn-in as a member of the 113th Congress after winning a special election in May of 2013. Prior to serving as Congressman, Sanford was the Governor of South Carolina from 2003 – 2011. During his tenure as governor he made South Carolina a top destination for entrepreneurs and business development, which led to $24 billion in capital investment – more in his governorship than during any other administration in South Carolina’s history. Sanford has a proven record as a consistent and principled conservative fighter for smaller government, working to eliminate wasteful spending and tackling our nation’s debt crisis.

At today’s rally, Sanford said, “The Constitution matters and too much of what we’ve seen in this race…just struck me that it’s gotten out of balance. When you have folks criticizing this guy for what he said on spending, when you have folks saying it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says – it matters what I think. The beauty of the Constitution is that it matters not what one of us thinks, it matters what the Constitution prescribes. And it’s my strong belief, that if you won’t say it in Iowa, you’re not saying it in Washington. What struck me about Ted is the fact that he’d come out against those ethanol subsidies – I’ve fought against spending my entire time in politics – and all too few people will. Look at this room full of folks, these are fighters right here. We need another fighter in Washington in the Oval Office on that very front.”

“Mark is a proven fighter for liberty who has a long record of standing up and fighting for conservative principles,” said Cruz. “Throughout his time as a public servant, Mark has been a clarion call for the need to address our long-term unfunded liabilities at both the federal and state levels. As a result, Mark is consistently rated one of the most conservative members of the South Carolina congressional delegation and called a Taxpayer Hero by Citizens Against Government Waste. He’s been a staunch defender of the Constitution and has worked to restore the balance of power from Washington, D.C. back to the American people. I am thrilled to have his support for our campaign and look forward to working together to continue uniting conservatives.”

