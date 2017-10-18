Cambodia to deploy 30,000 security forces during Water Festival next month

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 18 – Cambodia is ready to deploy up to 30,000 security personnel during the Water Festival, to be celebrated on Nov. 2-4 in capital Phnom Penh, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

National Police’s deputy chief Gen. Kirt Chantharith said tightening security will be the top priority as hundreds of thousands of rural people will flock to Phnom Penh to enjoy the festival.

“Between 20,000 and 30,000 security personnel will be deployed during the festival,” he told reporters.

Water Festival is the biggest annual festival in the Southeast Asian nation. Besides viewing the regatta on the Tonle Sap River in front of the Royal Palace in the daytime, festival-goers can enjoy processions of illuminated floats and fireworks over the river at night.

According to the National Committee for Organizing National and International Festivals, approximately 270 boats from across the kingdom will take part in the competition.

