Bulgarian parliament approves new health minister

SOFIA, Nov. 10 – The Bulgarian National Assembly on Friday approved Kiril Ananiev as Minister of Health, replacing Nickolay Petrov, the first reshuffle in the third cabinet of Boyko Borissov.

As many as 121 deputies backed Ananiev and 85 voted against his nomination in the 240-seat parliament.

Petrov resigned on Oct. 30, less than six months after taking office amid reports about alleged violations of procurement in the Military Medical Academy where he was chief from 2014 to 2017.

Ananiev, 62, has a degree and background in finance. He was Deputy Minister of Finance from 1998 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2017, and Caretaker Minister of Finance from the end of January to the beginning of May this year.

(Copyright Xinhua, received from National News Agency)