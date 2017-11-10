Pakistani PM visits troops at front line of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 10 – Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, where Pakistani and Indian troops occasionally exchange fire, the military said.

Abbasi’s first visit to the LoC comes at a time when escalation has been seen in recent months, which has caused casualties on both sides.

An army statement said the prime minister was briefed by the General Officer Commanding on the situation along the LoC, including India’s “ceasefire violations targeting civilians.”

“The prime minister condemned Indian unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians,” a statement from the Pakistani army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The statement quoted Abbasi as saying “Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle.”

While interacting with families of those killed and injured due to the Indian shelling, Abbasi appreciated their” determination and resolve,” the army said.

The prime minister announced to increase financial assistance to the families of those who lost lives or injured and approved funds to develop community protection bunkers to protect civilians.

Pakistan and India declared ceasefire in 2003 along the LoC, however, both accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

(Copyright Xinhua, received from National News Agency)