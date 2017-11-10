Trump praises Asia-Pacific region’s “miraculous” achievement

DA NANG, Vietnam, Nov. 10 – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday spoke highly of the “miraculous” achievements made by Asia-Pacific economies over the past decades, saying the region has emerged, and is still emerging.

“What the countries and economies represented here today have built in this part of the world is nothing short of miraculous,'” Trump said during his speech on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

Trump also praised China’s economic achievements, noting that the country has carried out market reforms in the past several decades, and experienced rapid economic growth as well as job booming.

Regarding the United States’ role in the region, Trump said “we seek friendship, and we don’t dream of domination.”

He called on the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to direct efforts towards high quality infrastructure investment that promotes economic growth, saying “the United States will also do its part.”

Trump said economic security is vital to national security, calling for efforts to confront grave threats to security, sovereignty and stability facing the world.

He said the United States offered a renewed partnership with the region, adding the core of the partnership is robust trade relationship based on “fairness and reciprocity.”

The three-day APEC CEO summit, which concluded on Friday, gathered some 2,000 business representatives from around the world to discuss issues related to regional economic growth and integration.

