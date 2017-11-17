Pakistani forces kill terrorist commander in Balochistan: army

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 17 – The Pakistani army said Friday that security forces have killed a terrorist commander in southwestern Balochistan province, who was involved in the killing of 15 laborers this week.

Younas Taukali, identified as one of top commanders of the banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), was killed during exchange of firing with the security forces, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The BLF, which is accused of attacks on the security personnel, political leaders and media workers in Balochistan, had claimed responsibility for the killing of 15 laborers in Turbat area.

The statement said the Frontier Corps in Balochistan conducted an important intelligence-based operation in Turbat on presence of terrorists.

“As soon the troops cordoned suspected area terrorists opened fire. During exchange of fire terrorist Younas Taukali identified as one of top eight BLF commander was killed 20 km west of Bulada, 25 km North of incident site from where 15 dead bodied were recovered,” the statement said.

Younas was involved in killing 15 laborers belonging to Punjab province on Wednesday, the statement said. He was also involved in laying Improvised Explosive Devices ambushing forces convoys and killing many civilians.

(Copyright Xinhua, received through National News Agency)